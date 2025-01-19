Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $768,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 288,775 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $798,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,658,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $88,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Melius raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 58,188 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $3,345,228.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,059. This trade represents a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. This represents a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

