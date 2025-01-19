Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New $999,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

