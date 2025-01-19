Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

