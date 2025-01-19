Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 76,905 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,905 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $53.53 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

