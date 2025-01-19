Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $1,996,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,823,417.60. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $1,882,801.72.
- On Friday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $3,871,470.80.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $1,934,145.80.
- On Monday, January 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $2,026,342.60.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $1,925,561.96.
- On Monday, December 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $1,962,917.56.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $2,030,316.60.
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total value of $2,028,727.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $2,028,488.56.
- On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,210,577.24.
Atlassian Price Performance
NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $252.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of -166.03 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $287.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3,951.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 145,995 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
