Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 2.1 %

ATAT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 685,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.45. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth about $143,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

