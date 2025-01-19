Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as low as $3.90. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 664,601 shares.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 32.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

Featured Articles

