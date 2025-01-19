Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.15 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 44.50 ($0.54). Aurrigo International shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 8,000 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AURR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on shares of Aurrigo International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurrigo International from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 135 ($1.64) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.22 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

