Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.15 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 44.50 ($0.54). Aurrigo International shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 8,000 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AURR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on shares of Aurrigo International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurrigo International from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 135 ($1.64) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurrigo International
Aurrigo International Stock Performance
Aurrigo International Company Profile
Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.
Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurrigo International
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Aurrigo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurrigo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.