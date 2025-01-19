Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 827.34 ($10.07) and traded as low as GBX 793.40 ($9.65). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 793.60 ($9.66), with a volume of 1,335,695 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital cut Auto Trader Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 688 ($8.37) to GBX 746 ($9.08) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 ($10.71) to GBX 830 ($10.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,834.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 804.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 827.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 3,571.43%.

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

