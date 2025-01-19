Avalon Advisory Group Buys 96,614 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Avalon Advisory Group boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,614 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Avalon Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7,346.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.