Avanza Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 49.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 78,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,444,000 after purchasing an additional 473,848 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 302,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 94,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 78,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.18.

NYSE CCL opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

