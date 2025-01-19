Avanza Fonder AB Purchases New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

