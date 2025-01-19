Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.75.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avis Budget Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.25. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $176.79.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.55 by ($1.90). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
