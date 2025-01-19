Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 255.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.92.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total transaction of $646,326.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at $77,586,026.21. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.4 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $593.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $617.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.99. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.04 and a 52 week high of $698.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 153.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

