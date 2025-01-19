Ballast Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ballast Inc. reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $239.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.