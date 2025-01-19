Ballast Inc. Purchases 1,086 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.4% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $258.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.18.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

