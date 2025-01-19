Ballast Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average of $237.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $203.33 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.