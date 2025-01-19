Ballew Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 183,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

