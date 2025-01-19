Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,340,000 after purchasing an additional 217,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,007,000 after buying an additional 870,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,820,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,064,000 after buying an additional 103,828 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,772,000 after acquiring an additional 660,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,726,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

