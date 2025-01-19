Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New $218,000 Investment in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 126.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 579,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 323,588 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 154,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 107,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 76,682 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,077,000.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HODL opened at $118.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $122.63.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HODL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.