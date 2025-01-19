Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.6 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

BNDSF opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

