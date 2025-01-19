Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.6 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
BNDSF opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.31.
About Banco de Sabadell
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco de Sabadell
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.