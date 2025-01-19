Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $14.00 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.