Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:KMI opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,263 shares of company stock worth $18,578,014. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

