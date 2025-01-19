Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTE shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BTE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baytex Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,094.00. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.28. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.04%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.