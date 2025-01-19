BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Update

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BRBR traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $72.37. 959,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,575. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Get Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.