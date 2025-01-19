BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Update

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE BRBR traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $72.37. 959,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,575. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $79.90.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
