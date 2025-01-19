Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10. 1,463,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 410,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Benton Resources Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

