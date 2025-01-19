Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 5,385 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 104,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.45 and a 52 week high of $107.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.