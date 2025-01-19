Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,978,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,495,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.33 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.39 and its 200 day moving average is $237.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

