Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,537,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 1,767,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 244.0 days.

Shares of Biffa stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

