Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,537,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 1,767,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 244.0 days.
Biffa Price Performance
Shares of Biffa stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.
Biffa Company Profile
