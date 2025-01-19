Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

