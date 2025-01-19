BNC Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after acquiring an additional 808,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,603 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,867.94. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $71.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 358.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

