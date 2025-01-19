BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.88 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BK opened at $83.31 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $83.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

