BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,519 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,973 shares of company stock valued at $53,986,862. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

NYSE:JCI opened at $81.34 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

