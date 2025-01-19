BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,394,000 after acquiring an additional 191,430 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 308,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,185,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,429,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VAW stock opened at $196.77 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $215.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.90 and a 200 day moving average of $201.76.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

