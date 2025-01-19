Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 6,379 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,359,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after buying an additional 321,166 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after buying an additional 986,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,091,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,242,000 after buying an additional 68,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.