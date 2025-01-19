Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Shellback Capital LP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,256,000. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.4 %

CMG opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.