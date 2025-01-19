Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,180. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.