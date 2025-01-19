Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,796,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,067,000 after purchasing an additional 270,773 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,529,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after buying an additional 82,090 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,138,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 905,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

