Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $526.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $519.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.11.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

