Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $32.08 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,165,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,076,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.7% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $278,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.