Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $138.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

