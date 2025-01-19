Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 31,489.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,854 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38,765.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,616,000 after purchasing an additional 972,247 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Cummins by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,431,000 after buying an additional 163,129 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 616,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,831,000 after buying an additional 145,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $365.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.52 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.38.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.25.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

