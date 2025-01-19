Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

