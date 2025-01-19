Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after buying an additional 487,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,976,562,000 after buying an additional 782,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

