Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $9.07. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 9,767 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $73.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Broadway Financial worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

