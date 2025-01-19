Brokerages Set Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) PT at $379.00

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.3 %

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $366.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.30. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $393.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,580,134.40. The trade was a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

