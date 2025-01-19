Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) PT at $15.04

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Clarkson Capital upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
NYSE ZIM opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.77.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.81 per share. This represents a $11.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 67.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.72%.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.