Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) PT at $15.04

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Clarkson Capital upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after buying an additional 674,723 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,228.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 385,562 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 9,573.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 370,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZIM opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.77.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.81 per share. This represents a $11.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 67.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.72%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.