Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in MetLife by 177.3% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $86.83 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

