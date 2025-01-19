Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $19,005,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.28.

NYSE HIG opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

