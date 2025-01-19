Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $75.78.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,760. This represents a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

